Peace by boxplayer
Photo 1718

Peace

December festive words 21

A candle for the longest night. A moment of peace contemplating the candle and some lovely Christmas cards - and hoping that the wishes for peace and goodwill to men contained within come true in 2024.

Sing for the coming of the longest night https://youtu.be/jpwwO2kJOlg?si=Q7b_wP3P6j9N7njY

Merry https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-21

21 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice candlelight.
December 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Amen to that - lovely image
December 21st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nice. My partner, Sandra, and my grandson, Ethan, share a birthday on the 21st. Ethan became a teenager, and I simply cannot betray Sandra’s age!!
December 21st, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
The true message of Christmas….needed especially this year!
December 21st, 2023  
