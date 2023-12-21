Sign up
Previous
Photo 1718
Peace
December festive words 21
A candle for the longest night. A moment of peace contemplating the candle and some lovely Christmas cards - and hoping that the wishes for peace and goodwill to men contained within come true in 2024.
Sing for the coming of the longest night
https://youtu.be/jpwwO2kJOlg?si=Q7b_wP3P6j9N7njY
Merry
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-21
21 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7795
photos
165
followers
189
following
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
candle
,
cards
,
peace
,
card
,
christmas cards
,
christmas card
,
dec23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice candlelight.
December 21st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Amen to that - lovely image
December 21st, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nice. My partner, Sandra, and my grandson, Ethan, share a birthday on the 21st. Ethan became a teenager, and I simply cannot betray Sandra’s age!!
December 21st, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
The true message of Christmas….needed especially this year!
December 21st, 2023
