A walk in the park by boxplayer
Photo 1755

A walk in the park

Flash of Red February 26 - Contrast

Rather quiet as I cycled through the park back from Zumba - the chill brisk wind may have put people off even though the sun was intermittently shining.

Sparse daffodils https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-26

26 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
