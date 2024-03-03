Previous
Pink crystal by boxplayer
Pink crystal

Rainbow March - Through a glass darkly - Pink

Another from my set of colourful Cristal d'Arques champagne glasses.

A world in a puddle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-03

3 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty pinks showing in the facets.
March 3rd, 2024  
