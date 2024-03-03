Sign up
Previous
Photo 1761
Pink crystal
Rainbow March - Through a glass darkly - Pink
Another from my set of colourful Cristal d'Arques champagne glasses.
A world in a puddle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-03
3 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
7946
photos
173
followers
198
following
482% complete
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
2102
1759
61
2103
62
1760
63
1761
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
3rd March 2024 9:24am
Tags
crystal
,
glass
,
pink
,
colourful
,
colour
,
rainbow2024
,
cristal d'arques
Susan Wakely
ace
Such pretty pinks showing in the facets.
March 3rd, 2024
