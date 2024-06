30 Days Wild 2024 Day 6June words: FootprintsNot the easiest June word to find today. Of course no rain when you need it and walking by the river after work, I looked in vain for a way down to the foreshore and the enticing bits of sand that would have been perfect.But along the embankment, plenty of trees are planted with shingly sandy squares underneath where people have walked.Chilling on the Thames https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-06 Breakfasts https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-06 6 June 2024Pimlico SW1