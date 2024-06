30 Days Wild 2024 Day 8June words: Something yellowApparently the name of this weedy daisy growing by railings on the way to the tube. I'd sat in the chilly morning garden but failed to find anything yellow, the yellow roses having gone over. So kept my eye out for interesting weeds while I was out. Always love a pretty weed.The look of love https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-08 Gin artistry https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-08 8 June 2024Walthamstow E17