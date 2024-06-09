Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1805
Coppermill Stream
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 9
June words: Waterway
Looking lush from the bridge on Ferry Lane - returning from a cycle round some of the Art Trail and onto Tottenham Marshes and the River Lee Navigation.
Art Trail
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-09
Insect hotel
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-09
9 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8148
photos
179
followers
207
following
494% complete
View this month »
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Latest from all albums
159
1803
2162
160
1804
1805
161
2163
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
9th June 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stream
,
waterway
,
coppermill stream
,
30days-wild-2024
,
june242words
Beverley
ace
Beautiful healthy scene, gorgeous photo… I spy a nice looking pub…
June 9th, 2024
Karen
ace
Charming name, beautifully luxuriant plant life growing next to the stream. Wonderful.
June 9th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@beverley365
ooh you've got eagle eyes, yes that's the Ferry Boat Inn, very historic, c18th century and so named for the ferry that used to be the only way of crossing the River Lea here.
June 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
That looks very lush
June 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
That looks a very healthy stream…..good to see all that healthy growth.
June 9th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So gorgeous!
June 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close