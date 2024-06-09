Previous
Coppermill Stream by boxplayer
Coppermill Stream

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 9
June words: Waterway

Looking lush from the bridge on Ferry Lane - returning from a cycle round some of the Art Trail and onto Tottenham Marshes and the River Lee Navigation.

Art Trail https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-09
Insect hotel https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-09

9 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
9th June 2024

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley ace
Beautiful healthy scene, gorgeous photo… I spy a nice looking pub…
June 9th, 2024  
Karen ace
Charming name, beautifully luxuriant plant life growing next to the stream. Wonderful.
June 9th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@beverley365 ooh you've got eagle eyes, yes that's the Ferry Boat Inn, very historic, c18th century and so named for the ferry that used to be the only way of crossing the River Lea here.
June 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
That looks very lush
June 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That looks a very healthy stream…..good to see all that healthy growth.
June 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
So gorgeous!
June 9th, 2024  
