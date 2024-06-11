Sign up
Previous
Photo 1807
Caught feather
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 11
June words: Feathers
Not much chance of enjoying the wild today, no time to even sit in the garden. Out early to the office, choir at lunchtime and left work late. I did however spot this fluffy sign of a local bird - pidge probably.
Bus stop
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-11
11 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
4
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8152
photos
179
followers
207
following
495% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
11th June 2024 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
feathers
,
caught
,
feather
,
railings
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Casablanca
ace
Sweet little bit if nature landed there
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very well noticed…. often ‘little’ things like this enrich our lives
June 11th, 2024
Karen
ace
I couldn't find not even one feather today. I even went hunting for a feather duster! lol. No luck. I love your feather - it's such a beautiful soft fluffy one, a great contrast to the hard black metal of the barrier.
June 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo a lovely lucky feather…
June 11th, 2024
