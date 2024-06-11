Previous
Caught feather by boxplayer
Photo 1807

Caught feather

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 11
June words: Feathers

Not much chance of enjoying the wild today, no time to even sit in the garden. Out early to the office, choir at lunchtime and left work late. I did however spot this fluffy sign of a local bird - pidge probably.

Bus stop https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-11

11 June 2024
Pimlico SW1
11th June 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
Sweet little bit if nature landed there
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very well noticed…. often ‘little’ things like this enrich our lives
June 11th, 2024  
Karen ace
I couldn't find not even one feather today. I even went hunting for a feather duster! lol. No luck. I love your feather - it's such a beautiful soft fluffy one, a great contrast to the hard black metal of the barrier.
June 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo a lovely lucky feather…
June 11th, 2024  
