Perfect petals by boxplayer
Photo 1812

Perfect petals

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 16
June words: Petals

On big daisies in a patch of wild flowers close to Sheffield bus station. Drops still evident from earlier showers. I love it that these tiny wild areas are such a common sight now everywhere.

16 June 2024
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

