Photo 1823
Fatsia japonica
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 27
June words: Green
A nice glossy green leaf.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-27
Blood of Tyrants and League of Dragons
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-27
27 June 2024
Islington N1
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8191
photos
182
followers
208
following
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
glossy
,
fatsia japonica
,
june24words
,
30dayswild-2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful glossy leaves….all the veins show up nicely.
June 27th, 2024
