Early morning relaxation by boxplayer
Photo 1824

Early morning relaxation

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 28
June words: Relaxing

Before a long day of driving, time out in the garden.

28 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Dave ace
Nicely composed
July 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
enjoy your cuppa
July 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great place for a cuppa.
July 6th, 2024  
