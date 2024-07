30 Days Wild 2024 Day 30June words: WildlifeInside the Halsway Manor library porch, spotted flycatchers have built their nest. Someone else did get a photo of the birds in evidence, but this is all I've got. Still exciting though as we saw them flitting in and out of the porch all week.Acoustic Blowzabella https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-30 Stonking session https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-06-30 30 June 2024Crowcombe, Somerset