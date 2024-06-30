Previous
Nest by boxplayer
Photo 1826

Nest

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 30
June words: Wildlife

Inside the Halsway Manor library porch, spotted flycatchers have built their nest. Someone else did get a photo of the birds in evidence, but this is all I've got. Still exciting though as we saw them flitting in and out of the porch all week.

30 June 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

