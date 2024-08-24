Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1830
Club Debris playing for a contra dance
A short video of Club Debris playing for a contra dance at Shrewsbury Folk Festival.
Club Debris
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-08-24
Rag jacket
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-08-24
24 August 2024
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8296
photos
176
followers
204
following
501% complete
View this month »
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
Latest from all albums
2206
236
1830
237
2207
238
2208
239
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
folk festival
,
shrewsbury folk festival
,
club debris
Pat Knowles
ace
@casablanca
& I are wondering how you put videos up Ayla? Any tips? Love to watch yours! I think you have to do it via You Tube.
August 28th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@happypat
have posted instructions on your calf image 🙂
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close