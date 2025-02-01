Sign up
Previous
Photo 1831
Laguiole
Flash of Red February: In the kitchen
February Words of the Month: Cutlery
The unmistakable bee / fly of Laguiole cutlery.
Waiting for breakfast
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-01
Dog treats
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-02-01
1 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8535
photos
177
followers
200
following
501% complete
View this month »
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
2285
29
2286
30
31
1831
2287
32
Views
3
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
1st February 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
kitchen
,
spoon
,
fork
,
knife
,
cutlery
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
laguiole
