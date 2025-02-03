Previous
My location today by boxplayer
My location today

Flash of Red February: Out and about
February Words of the Month: Location

I can imagine the little static dot in my Google timeline for today showing I didn't move from the house. Working from home day and too much going on at work. View of our neighbours from the garden.

3 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Tia ace
Nice details on the corner stones
February 3rd, 2025  
