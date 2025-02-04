Sign up
Photo 1834
Classy doorway
Flash of Red February: Out and about
February Words of the Month: Doorway
Marsham Court, a very stylish art deco block of flats, has featured in my albums since the very beginning of my project as I pass it on the way to the office.
Rejected doorway
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-04
4 February 2025
Westminster SW1
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8541
photos
177
followers
200
following
502% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th February 2025 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
door
,
doorway
,
art deco
,
flats
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Casablanca
ace
Love that. Very art deco. I could see Hercule Poirot walking through there!
February 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful art deco building, lovely entrance.
February 4th, 2025
