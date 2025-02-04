Previous
Classy doorway by boxplayer
Classy doorway

Marsham Court, a very stylish art deco block of flats, has featured in my albums since the very beginning of my project as I pass it on the way to the office.

4 February 2025
Westminster SW1
Casablanca ace
Love that. Very art deco. I could see Hercule Poirot walking through there!
February 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful art deco building, lovely entrance.
February 4th, 2025  
