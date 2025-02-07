Sign up
Photo 1837
Tube shop
Flash of Red February: Out and about
February Words of the Month: Shops
I've swapped today's and tomorrow's words as it's highly unlikely I'll come across any shops tomorrow. This little outlet handily situated in the tube station.
Friday dinner
7 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
black and white
shop
station
tube
tube station
for2025
feb25words
