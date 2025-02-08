Previous
Dried hydrangea by boxplayer
Photo 1838

Dried hydrangea

Flash of Red February: Out and about
February Words of the Month: Garden

I swapped today's and yesterday's words knowing I'd not see a shop for love nor money today. And this is certainly not around the block seeing as we are in Somerset.

8 February 2025
Near Pilton, Somerset
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

ace
Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful b&w
February 9th, 2025  
Tia ace
I like the stepping stones of the pathway
February 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty b&w!
February 9th, 2025  
