Photo 1839
Muddled footsteps
Flash of Red February: Out and about
February Words of the Month: Footsteps
I'd find it hard to follow in these footsteps, all muddled after yesterday's rain.
Frosty morning
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-09
Stonehenge and sheep
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-02-09
9 February 2025
Near Pilton, Somerset
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8554
photos
179
followers
202
following
503% complete
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
9th February 2025 12:12pm
Privacy
Public
black and white
mud
footprints
footprint
footsteps
impression
footstep
for2025
feb25words
