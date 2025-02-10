Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1840
Way back
Flash of Red February: Vintage
February Words of the Month: Vintage
Taking a leaf out of
@rensala's
post, a vintage picture of me on a ramble somewhere probably around 30 as I'm wearing contact lenses. How lovely and young - you never see it at the time.
Drowned terrace
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-10
10 February 2025
Photo of an original photo taken in the 1990s
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8556
photos
180
followers
202
following
504% complete
View this month »
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Latest from all albums
2289
39
1838
40
2290
1839
41
1840
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Taken
9th February 2025 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
vintage
,
young
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Beverley
ace
Beautiful you… lovely photo.
I’ve been looking at our old photos & the funny thing is that it feels like yesterday…
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I’ve been looking at our old photos & the funny thing is that it feels like yesterday…