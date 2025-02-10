Previous
Way back by boxplayer
Flash of Red February: Vintage
February Words of the Month: Vintage

Taking a leaf out of @rensala's post, a vintage picture of me on a ramble somewhere probably around 30 as I'm wearing contact lenses. How lovely and young - you never see it at the time.

10 February 2025

Photo of an original photo taken in the 1990s
Boxplayer

Beverley
Beautiful you… lovely photo.
I’ve been looking at our old photos & the funny thing is that it feels like yesterday…
February 10th, 2025  
