Flash of Red February: VintageFebruary Words of the Month: JewelleryThe classic Finnish jewellery design company. Have always coveted their bold designs often based on old Finnish folkloric imagery and I have some of my own pieces. Mum had this pendant from way back and recently bequeathed it to me as a birthday present.Time to relax https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-12 Retro styling in colour https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-02-12 12 February 2025Walthamstow E17