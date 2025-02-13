Previous
Many of you will be familiar with Wade Ceramics and in particular their miniature creatures or Wade 'Whimsies'. The armadillo was made in the mid-80s but I probably bought it some time in the last 20 years to add to my armadillo collection.

The tortoise is much older as I remember having it as a child. It turned up again I think when my mum moved out of her Muswell Hill flat. It's a little trinket dish - the shell lifts off and I use it to store favourite earrings.

Wade went into administration in around 2022 having been founded in the 19th century. Although it looks like another company is now operating under the name as Wade Pottery, still in Stoke-on-Trent.

Carole Sandford ace
A friend of mine collected whimsies. Nicely captured.
February 13th, 2025  
