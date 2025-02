Pub

Flash of Red February: Vintage

February Words of the Month: Treasure



Not a treasure in the commonest sense of the word, but pubs are a bit of a national treasure and also relatively endangered. Closing at a rate of knots. Many in Walthamstow have been hipsterfied - which may or may not be a good thing. As long as they stay open.



15 February 2025

Walthamstow E17