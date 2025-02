Flash of Red February: CompositionFebruary Words of the Month: CompositionI never really think about composition - it seemingly just happens. And many times, composition finds me - some pleasing arrangement of shapes on the street that somehow catches my eye as I'm walking to pick up a parcel.Ortigia leopard https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-17 17 February 2025Walthamstow E17