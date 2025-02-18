Sign up
Previous
Photo 1848
Remnant
Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Texture
A leftover crinkled leaf from the autumn months lies on ground with its mix of textures including splotches of cracked paint.
Hooves
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-18
18 February 2025
Pimlico SW1
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8573
photos
179
followers
202
following
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1845
46
47
1846
48
1847
49
1848
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th February 2025 8:04am
Tags
road
,
black and white
,
street
,
leaf
,
paint
,
paving
,
pavement
,
texture
,
crinkled
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Eel spotted. A variety of textures.
February 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
one wonders what journey it has been on , when did it fall and where and how did it get here !
February 18th, 2025
