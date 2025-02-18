Previous
Remnant by boxplayer
Photo 1848

Remnant

Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Texture

A leftover crinkled leaf from the autumn months lies on ground with its mix of textures including splotches of cracked paint.

Hooves https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-18

18 February 2025
Pimlico SW1
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Eel spotted. A variety of textures.
February 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
one wonders what journey it has been on , when did it fall and where and how did it get here !
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact