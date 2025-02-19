Previous
Shutter by boxplayer
Photo 1849

Shutter

Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Lines

A piece of local wall art and shutters.

Ice cream treat https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-19
Mum's new shoes https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-02-19

19 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
506% complete

KV ace
Great focus and DOF… love the way the lines direct the eye right through the shot. Fav!
February 19th, 2025  
