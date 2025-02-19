Sign up
Photo 1849
Shutter
Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Lines
A piece of local wall art and shutters.
Ice cream treat
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-19
Mum's new shoes
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-02-19
19 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8576
photos
179
followers
202
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
19th February 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street
,
mural
,
lines
,
art
,
shutter
,
wall
,
line
,
street art
,
for2025
,
feb25words
KV
ace
Great focus and DOF… love the way the lines direct the eye right through the shot. Fav!
February 19th, 2025
