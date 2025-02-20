Previous
Clear sphere by boxplayer
Photo 1850

Clear sphere

Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Shapes

Abandoned on the ground on the way to the tube station this morning. Like a little world.

Lost https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-20

20 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
506% complete

