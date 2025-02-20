Sign up
Previous
Photo 1850
Clear sphere
Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Shapes
Abandoned on the ground on the way to the tube station this morning. Like a little world.
Lost
20 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8578
photos
179
followers
202
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th February 2025 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
balloon
,
street
,
pavement
,
abandoned
,
round
,
clear
,
sphere
,
for2025
,
feb25words
