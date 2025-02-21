Previous
Labyrinth by boxplayer
Labyrinth

Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Form

Mark Wallinger's art on the underground - a labyrinth at every station. A very mysterious and ancient form.

21 February 2025
Pimlico SW1
Photo Details

