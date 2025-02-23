Sign up
Previous
Photo 1853
A crack of light
Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Light
Light escaping from a door barely ajar.
Visitor
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-23
The Fire Court
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-02-23
23 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8585
photos
180
followers
203
following
Tags
dark
,
light
,
black and white
,
door
,
shadow
,
composition
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Beverley
ace
Super capture….
February 23rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Amazing how lovely that simple door looks in that light.
February 23rd, 2025
