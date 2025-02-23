Previous
A crack of light by boxplayer
Photo 1853

A crack of light

Flash of Red February: Composition
February Words of the Month: Light

Light escaping from a door barely ajar.

23 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super capture….
February 23rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Amazing how lovely that simple door looks in that light.
February 23rd, 2025  
