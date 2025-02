Flash of Red February: In the kitchenFebruary Words of the Month: In the drawerHad a look in our junky cutlery drawer and found this really pretty bottle stopper, sitting there unused. Pulled it out and used it in place of the cork on an opened bottle of wine.Iris reticulata https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-24 24 February 2025Walthamstow E17