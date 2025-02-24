Sign up
Previous
Photo 1854
Bottle stopper
Flash of Red February: In the kitchen
February Words of the Month: In the drawer
Had a look in our junky cutlery drawer and found this really pretty bottle stopper, sitting there unused. Pulled it out and used it in place of the cork on an opened bottle of wine.
Iris reticulata
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-24
24 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8587
photos
180
followers
203
following
507% complete
View this month »
1854
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th February 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
kitchen
,
star
,
feb25words
,
feb2025
,
bottle stopper
,
in the drawer
Casablanca
ace
That's an unusual design
February 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the combo of surfaces.
February 24th, 2025
