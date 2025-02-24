Previous
Bottle stopper
Bottle stopper

Flash of Red February: In the kitchen
February Words of the Month: In the drawer

Had a look in our junky cutlery drawer and found this really pretty bottle stopper, sitting there unused. Pulled it out and used it in place of the cork on an opened bottle of wine.

24 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
Casablanca ace
That's an unusual design
February 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the combo of surfaces.
February 24th, 2025  
