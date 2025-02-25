Previous
Glasses by boxplayer
Photo 1855

Glasses

Flash of Red February: In the kitchen
February Words of the Month: Glassware

Iittala wine glasses in the drinks cabinet.

More new growth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-25

25 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful glasses
February 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely glasses, I do like a good wine glass!
February 25th, 2025  
