Not a pantry by boxplayer
Photo 1856

Not a pantry

Flash of Red February: In the kitchen
February Words of the Month: Pantry

Not in the kitchen and not a pantry. The upstairs bar shelves at the pub this evening. We don't have a pantry. I'd thought to take a picture of a food cupboard but forgot.

Faded grandeur https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-26

26 February 2025
Kentish Town NW5
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
508% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely display of glasses and drinks.
February 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great shot… I miss popping to a local pub
February 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
An industrial looking display unit.
February 27th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Makes me thirsty. Go to get a drink 🍸.
February 27th, 2025  
