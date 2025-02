Flash of Red February: In the kitchenFebruary Words of the Month: PantryNot in the kitchen and not a pantry. The upstairs bar shelves at the pub this evening. We don't have a pantry. I'd thought to take a picture of a food cupboard but forgot.Faded grandeur https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-26 26 February 2025Kentish Town NW5