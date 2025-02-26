Sign up
Previous
Photo 1856
Not a pantry
Flash of Red February: In the kitchen
February Words of the Month: Pantry
Not in the kitchen and not a pantry. The upstairs bar shelves at the pub this evening. We don't have a pantry. I'd thought to take a picture of a food cupboard but forgot.
Faded grandeur
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-26
26 February 2025
Kentish Town NW5
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8591
photos
180
followers
203
following
508% complete
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1853
54
1854
55
1855
56
1856
57
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
26th February 2025 7:27pm
Tags
pub
,
glasses
,
black and white
,
glass
,
bar
,
bottles
,
bottle
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely display of glasses and drinks.
February 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great shot… I miss popping to a local pub
February 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
An industrial looking display unit.
February 27th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Makes me thirsty. Go to get a drink 🍸.
February 27th, 2025
