Photo 1857
Condiments of choice
When I'm bringing back the fish and chips, I call Dave to let him know I'm on my way. Have you got the condiments out, I always ask? The barbecue sauce is what I like.
Eyeballing
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-27
27 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8593
photos
180
followers
203
following
508% complete
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th February 2025 1:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black and white
,
kitchen
,
ketchup
,
sauce
,
condiments
,
cupboard
,
condiment
,
tomato ketchup
,
barbecue sauce
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Jo
ace
Great kitchen shot
February 27th, 2025
