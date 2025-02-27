Previous
Condiments of choice by boxplayer
Photo 1857

Condiments of choice

When I'm bringing back the fish and chips, I call Dave to let him know I'm on my way. Have you got the condiments out, I always ask? The barbecue sauce is what I like.

Eyeballing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-27

27 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
508% complete

Photo Details

Jo ace
Great kitchen shot
February 27th, 2025  
