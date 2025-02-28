Sign up
Previous
Photo 1858
Homemaker
Flash of Red February: In the kitchen
February Words of the Month: Dinnerware
Homemaker is the name of this design from the 50s. We only have this one small dinner plate. Always looking out for more.
Blue and white
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-02-28
28 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8595
photos
180
followers
203
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
28th February 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
kitchen
,
pattern
,
plate
,
dinnerware
,
homemaker
,
for2025
,
feb25words
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the retro look!
February 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great retro plate .
February 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great retro plate!
February 28th, 2025
