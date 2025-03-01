Previous
Purple lights the way by boxplayer
Purple lights the way

I've been toying with doing a March rainbow. I always enjoy it, but didn't know if I wanted the pressure of trying to find something the right colour every day.

So I will be exploring my archives and finding something that fits the colour and the day's word for a bit of fun.

An image from 2021 of the eternal building site that is Victoria.

Photo originally taken 13 May 2021
Victoria SW1
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
Great lights and colour.
March 4th, 2025  
