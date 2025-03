Archive Rainbow March - PinkMarch words - GeometryAs part of the 2015 Walthamstow Garden Party, Magic Carpet by Zarah Hussain was projected on to the William Morris Gallery. The geometric designs and colours changed constantly reflecting William Morris’s love and admiration of Islamic carpet design - the final colour scheme was decided on by a public vote.Ceilidh band class https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-02 Photo originally taken 18 July 2015Walthamstow E17