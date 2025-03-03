Sign up
Photo 1861
Smooth operator
Archive Rainbow March - Red
March words - Smooth
A bus reflected in the almost smooth puddle on this rainy day in 2017.
Pregnant woman
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-03
Photo originally taken 8 March 2017
Walthamstow E17
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8603
photos
180
followers
203
following
509% complete
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
2294
1859
2295
60
61
1860
62
1861
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Tags
red
,
reflection
,
street
,
bus
,
rain
,
puddle
,
smooth
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot - well spotted. I'm also doing the rainbow month, but instead of reading the instructions properly, I started on March 1st with red. I've decided to just carry on with the 'Richard of York rhyme' and be a bit out of synch with everyone else!
March 4th, 2025
