Smooth operator by boxplayer
Photo 1861

Smooth operator

Archive Rainbow March - Red
March words - Smooth

A bus reflected in the almost smooth puddle on this rainy day in 2017.

Photo originally taken 8 March 2017
Walthamstow E17
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot - well spotted. I'm also doing the rainbow month, but instead of reading the instructions properly, I started on March 1st with red. I've decided to just carry on with the 'Richard of York rhyme' and be a bit out of synch with everyone else!
March 4th, 2025  
