Facing the sun
Archive Rainbow March - Yellow
March words - Happiness
I was very happy on this spring day in 2022 to see the daffodils in Green Park. I'd not been into the office for a while because of leave and the odd COVID scare so the morning park walk was a treat.
Photo originally taken 8 March 2022
Green Park SW1
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
yellow
daffodils
morning
happy
park
daffodil
sunshine
colourful
colour
green park
rainbow2025
march25words
Renee Salamon
Perfect interpretation of the word
March 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
A lovely composition.
March 5th, 2025
Dorothy
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2025
