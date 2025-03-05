Previous
Facing the sun by boxplayer
Photo 1863

Facing the sun

Archive Rainbow March - Yellow
March words - Happiness

I was very happy on this spring day in 2022 to see the daffodils in Green Park. I'd not been into the office for a while because of leave and the odd COVID scare so the morning park walk was a treat.

Photo originally taken 8 March 2022
Green Park SW1
Latest from all albums

Renee Salamon ace
Perfect interpretation of the word
March 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely composition.
March 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2025  
