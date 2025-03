Archive Rainbow March - GreenMarch words - NatureOn a late spring day in 2019 I walked the Princess Diana Memorial Walk - a good 7.5 miles through London's great parks. I was charmed to find one of our now very common parakeets being fed by a tourist in Kensington Gardens.They are gorgeous, but aren't native and they are having a potentially negative effect on native wildlife allegedly.Morning flare https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-06 Photo originally taken 29 May 2019Kensington Gardens W2