Previous
Calypso by boxplayer
Photo 1865

Calypso

Archive Rainbow March - Blue
March words - Water

Not so long ago in the past, an image from our Red Sea trip in Jordan in 2023. Calypso was our boat out into the gorgeous blue waters for snorkelling (Dave) and swimming (me).

Photo originally taken 29 September 2023
Red Sea off Aqaba, Jordan
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Delightful blues
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact