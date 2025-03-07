Sign up
Photo 1865
Calypso
Archive Rainbow March - Blue
March words - Water
Not so long ago in the past, an image from our Red Sea trip in Jordan in 2023. Calypso was our boat out into the gorgeous blue waters for snorkelling (Dave) and swimming (me).
Photo originally taken 29 September 2023
Red Sea off Aqaba, Jordan
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
blue
,
water
,
sea
,
boat
,
jordan
,
colourful
,
colour
,
red sea
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Casablanca
ace
Delightful blues
March 7th, 2025
