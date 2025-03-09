Previous
Welcoming by boxplayer
Photo 1867

Welcoming

Archive Rainbow March - Pink
March words - Feelings

2019 and the first London Borough of Culture was Waltham Forest. Here I was volunteering - a Legend of the Forest - for the opening event Welcome to the Forest.

Birthday tune book https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-09
Ready for the party https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-09

Photo originally taken 11 January 2019
Walthamstow E17
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
511% complete

