Italian tomatoes by boxplayer
Photo 1868

Italian tomatoes

Archive Rainbow March - Red
March words - Tomato

Back to our holiday in the amazing Villa Zambonina in 2022, always the most delicious tomatoes in Italy.

Photo originally taken 12 August 2022
Near Verona, Italy
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Christina ace
Wow that looks so fresh and delicious
March 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
They look tasty
March 11th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely. I like the movement blur on the hand behind too.
March 11th, 2025  
