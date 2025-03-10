Sign up
Previous
Photo 1868
Italian tomatoes
Archive Rainbow March - Red
March words - Tomato
Back to our holiday in the amazing Villa Zambonina in 2022, always the most delicious tomatoes in Italy.
Another session on the boat
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-10
The Looming Tower
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-10
Photo originally taken 12 August 2022
Near Verona, Italy
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8622
photos
181
followers
204
following
Views
9
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th August 2022 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
lunch
,
italy
,
dish
,
tomato
,
tomatoes
,
colourful
,
colour
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Christina
ace
Wow that looks so fresh and delicious
March 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
They look tasty
March 11th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely. I like the movement blur on the hand behind too.
March 11th, 2025
