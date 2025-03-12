Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1870
Sun on lemons
Archive Rainbow March - Yellow
March words - Lemons
Back to a dream holiday in 2010 - a stay at Tuscan villa, Casa Vecchia, with friends. Absolutely idyllic house and location. And they had lemon trees.
Colour on the streets
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-12
Photo originally taken 21 August 2010
San Casciano Val di Pesa, Italy
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8627
photos
181
followers
204
following
512% complete
View this month »
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
Latest from all albums
1868
2300
69
1869
2301
70
71
1870
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Taken
12th March 2025 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
fruit
,
shadow
,
lemon
,
italy
,
sunshine
,
colourful
,
colour
,
lemons
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Pat Knowles
ace
I never get used to seeing lemons growing on trees in gardens!
March 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the shadows.
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close