Archive Rainbow March - PurpleMarch words - UpWe've got a little used to the fabulous dome structure over the concourse at King's Cross but in 2014 it was only a couple of years old and still a thrill. We'd come to see Spiers and Boden do a farewell concert across the road at the Scala and popped here to grab food. Spiers and Boden have since reformed as is often the way.Colour on the streets https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-15 Photo originally taken 13 March 2014King's Cross N1