Previous
Fleurs de Cerisier by boxplayer
Photo 1874

Fleurs de Cerisier

Archive Rainbow March - Pink
March words - Bokeh

Cherry blossom, a lovely fragrance from L'Occitane. This image goes way back to the start of my second year doing a 365 project and was the first time I'd tried to create bokeh. I wasn't that pleased with the bokeh, but the image I generally liked.

Danger at the session https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-16

Photo originally taken 4 January 2011
Walthamstow E17
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful colour and bottle… very pretty.
March 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice one for the rainbow challenge
March 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great bottle.
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That's gorgeous
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact