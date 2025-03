Archive Rainbow March - RedMarch words - FacesWell this was a lovely memory. Back in the day people always seemed to be arranging 365 London meetups (365 Ross even came on one before he moved to pastures new).This meetup was organised by @padlock still posting amazing bird photos - a wander along the streets of Shoreditch and the wonderful street art around Brick Lane. 20-odd 365ers attended including still current @happypat @rosiekind and @bizziebeeme Full write-up (epic) here https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2/2014-11-15 Time for another meetup?Hospital https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-17 Photo originally taken 15 November 2014Shoreditch E1