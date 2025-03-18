Previous
Fire in the sky by boxplayer
Photo 1876

Fire in the sky

A December morning just before 8am in 2017. A beautiful start to a working day.

Photo originally taken 19 December 2017
Walthamstow E17
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

haskar ace
Amazing composition and colours.
March 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
March 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely firey sky
March 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely start to the day
March 18th, 2025  
