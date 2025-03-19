Archive Rainbow March - Yellow
March words - Bright
Bright yellow and bright smile as I come to the end of my elephant trail. This was one of the first I think of those fundraising trails around cities looking for colourful sculptures of buses, sheep, Olympic mascots etc etc.
The Elephant Parade featured 250 elephants raising awareness of (and funds for) the plight of the Asian elephant which had declined by 90% in the last 100 years in its natural habitat.
This was Saffron by Ellen Stewart located in Shepherd's Bush Westfield. Notably this was my first visit to the behemoth shopping mall.