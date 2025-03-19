Previous
Saffron by boxplayer
Photo 1877

Saffron

Archive Rainbow March - Yellow
March words - Bright

Bright yellow and bright smile as I come to the end of my elephant trail. This was one of the first I think of those fundraising trails around cities looking for colourful sculptures of buses, sheep, Olympic mascots etc etc.

The Elephant Parade featured 250 elephants raising awareness of (and funds for) the plight of the Asian elephant which had declined by 90% in the last 100 years in its natural habitat.

This was Saffron by Ellen Stewart located in Shepherd's Bush Westfield. Notably this was my first visit to the behemoth shopping mall.

I did get all the elephants by the way.

ROA badger https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-19

Photo originally taken 29 June 2010
Shepherd's Bush W2
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact