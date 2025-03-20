Previous
Supermarket by boxplayer
Photo 1878

Supermarket

Archive Rainbow March - Green
March words - Leafy green

Bonus green with the so-called supermarket (aka corner shop) in the background. This day in 2014 saw us attending a Walthamstow Women's Institute (Stow Roses) session on foraging.

All about the shadows https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-20

Photo originally taken 2 April 2014
Walthamstow E17
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice contrast of greens.
March 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat focus, dof, contrasts between the greenery and background
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact