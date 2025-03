A squally day in Croydon

Archive Rainbow March - BlueMarch words - WindyWind and rain this winter day in early 2014 meant no umbrella could last the course. Working in Croydon, I got soaked twice rushing between offices. But I did get one of my early puddle shots https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2/2014-01-07 Hanami https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-21 Photo originally taken 7 January 2014Croydon