A squally day in Croydon by boxplayer
Photo 1879

A squally day in Croydon

Archive Rainbow March - Blue
March words - Windy

Wind and rain this winter day in early 2014 meant no umbrella could last the course. Working in Croydon, I got soaked twice rushing between offices. But I did get one of my early puddle shots https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2/2014-01-07

Hanami https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-21

Photo originally taken 7 January 2014
Croydon
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
514% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great flash back shot.
March 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great storytelling shot.
March 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks a bit breezy
March 21st, 2025  
