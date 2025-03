Posh flytipping

Archive Rainbow March - PurpleMarch words - MessyRight at the start of the first lockdown in 2020 I came across this rather unusual flytipped chair on my brisk exercise walk - looked like a remnant from an old art deco cinema.Memories from not the greatest of times - Dave went to pick up our 'click and collect' shopping from Sainsbury's and there was a clap for the carers in the evening.Swedish dancing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-22 Park bench brunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-22 Photo originally taken 30 April 2020Walthamstow E17