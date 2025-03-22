Sign up
Posh flytipping
Archive Rainbow March - Purple
March words - Messy
Right at the start of the first lockdown in 2020 I came across this rather unusual flytipped chair on my brisk exercise walk - looked like a remnant from an old art deco cinema.
Memories from not the greatest of times - Dave went to pick up our 'click and collect' shopping from Sainsbury's and there was a clap for the carers in the evening.
Photo originally taken 30 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Tags
purple
,
chair
,
messy
,
colourful
,
colour
,
art deco
,
flytipping
,
rainbow2025
,
flytipped
,
march25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Is that what you call a room with a view.
March 23rd, 2025
