Previous
Posh flytipping by boxplayer
Photo 1880

Posh flytipping

Archive Rainbow March - Purple
March words - Messy

Right at the start of the first lockdown in 2020 I came across this rather unusual flytipped chair on my brisk exercise walk - looked like a remnant from an old art deco cinema.

Memories from not the greatest of times - Dave went to pick up our 'click and collect' shopping from Sainsbury's and there was a clap for the carers in the evening.

Swedish dancing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-22
Park bench brunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-22

Photo originally taken 30 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Is that what you call a room with a view.
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact